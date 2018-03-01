New Taipei City deputy mayor to run for top job

By Lai Hsiao-tung and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

New Taipei City Deputy Mayor Hou Yu-yi (侯友宜) yesterday announced that he had tendered his resignation and planned to campaign for New Taipei City mayor.

Hou said that his Facebook page would have information regarding his decision and that he would hold a news conference on the issue today.

In a post on Facebook, he said that after the Lunar New Year he felt duty-bound to run for mayor.

“[New Taipei City] Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) has received my formal resignation,” Hou said, adding that he would begin preparing for the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) mayoral primary.

He said he had learned much in the seven years he was deputy mayor and hoped to do more for the city and Taiwan.

“This has been my dream since my first day as a police officer,” Hou said, adding that his aspirations have never changed.

He said he would continue to propose ideas that would help make New Taipei City better, adding that he was open to suggestions from all parts of society.

As this would be his first election, Hou said he knows what he is fighting for — the betterment of living conditions for residents of New Taipei City.

He vowed to all his potential supporters that he would do his best.