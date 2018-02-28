KMT lashes out against DPP over pension reforms

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) politicians yesterday lashed out at the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), criticizing it as being willful and arrogant when drafting the proposed pension reform bill, after retired colonel Miao Te-sheng (繆德生) was seriously injured when he fell climbing a legislative building early yesterday morning, protesting against the government’s plan to cut pensions for retired military personnel.

“This has gone too far,” said former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), who appeared outside the compound shortly after Miao fell.

Hung said she had repeatedly reminded the DPP administration that more talks were needed before the bill is finalized, but those reminders had fallen on deaf ears.

“Not a government in the world treats its soldiers like the DPP does, and it could spell disaster for the nation if the DPP does not change its ways,” she said. “The nation should heed the incident and approach pension cuts with prudence, as a mass protest could be brewing in its wake.”

Meanwhile, KMT caucus whip Lin Te-fu (林德福) criticized legislative staff for wiping Miao’s blood off the ground, saying they might have disturbed the scene and the move was “very inappropriate.”

Lin said he would request a copy of footage taken by the police.

“It is heartbreaking and regrettable that military personnel should resort to such measures to vent their frustration with the Democratic Progressive Party government,” KMT caucus secretary-general Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀) said.

Military personnel never said they opposed pension reforms, but the DPP did not ensure sufficient communication while drafting military pension reform like it promised, which has created a rift, she said.

“The government has been arrogant in handling military pension reform,” Lee added.

KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) also accused the Cabinet of reneging on its promise to engage in extensive discussions with military retirees while formulating pension cuts.

“The DPP is arrogant and has trifled with the rights of military personnel,” he said, adding that a ruling party that has “shaken the nation to its core” should be ousted.

He asked the public to pray for Miao, who was in a coma at press time last night.

“Soldiers put their lives at risk to protect the nation. Everyone would be saddened to see him like this,” KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) said after visiting Miao at National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei.

Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) should make sure that he reads the protesters’ petition, received by Legislative Yuan Secretary-General Lin Chih-chia (林志嘉), and understands their appeals, he said.