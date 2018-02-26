FEATURE: Parents remain unclear over changes to TES

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Taipei European School (TES) CEO David Gatley was in the hot seat at a townhall-style meeting on Wednesday night at the school’s Swire European Secondary Campus, where close to 100 parents gathered to learn why Peter Sloan and Stuart Glascott, section heads for the British primary and secondary sections respectively, were abruptly fired for gross misconduct. However, the parents did not get the answers they were looking for.

The meeting was the second held on Wednesday by the school’s beleaguered chief executive, and, as with the first — to which hundreds of parents showed up — the meeting soon became less about the firing of two administrators than about the governance of the school.

The parents had on Tuesday learned of the dismissals in a letter signed by Gatley.

Stephane Riverain, whose two children attend the school’s French section and previously attended the British section, said he was stunned by Gatley’s responses to parents’ questions.

“We are still no nearer to understanding what happened,” he said on Friday. “Whatever happened ... if you are going to be talking about safety and someone has been fired for gross misconduct, I believe the parents have a right to know [why].”

Riverain, who attended the first meeting, was referring to a paragraph in Gatley’s letter that said the school “suffered from an unhealthy atmosphere” and that it was “essential” the school “serves as a safe environment for all our students, parents and staff” — words that also raised alarm bells for parents at the evening meeting.

At that meeting, Gatley told parents that he was referring to the safety of faculty and staff, not necessarily that of the students.

“What I said is that [staff] feel sometimes unsafe about raising things at meetings. I said we need an open atmosphere just to feel safe, where people feel they can feel safe in saying what they need to say and we can have a proper debate on how to work through it,” Gatley said.

However, for parents, it was Gatley’s vague explanation about concerns over the children’s safety that led to the broader issue of transparency and accountability and how much a role parents should have in school governance — an issue that had been rumbling below the surface since at least last year, when Gatley took the place of the previous CEO and the board of directors changed the school’s Articles of Organization without informing the parents.

“It seems to me that the [firings were] reactionary: quick, impromptu, parents don’t know, child councilors don’t know, teachers don’t know, children don’t know,” one parent said. “It is extremely unnerving that the children that we care for and for us as parents — it’s difficult for us.”

Glascott and Sloan said through a TES parent that they could not comment.

A source told the Taipei Times that TES sent out a memo informing the heads of the German and French sections, like all employees of the school, not to speak to the media.

As of press time last night — and after the Taipei Times sent a list of questions to Gatley on Friday and to Taipei European School Foundation board chairman and former Straits Exchange Foundation secretary-general C.V. Chen (陳長文) on Saturday — the school had still not revealed why Glascott and Sloan were dismissed and how it specifically plans to proceed with the school’s governance and regain the trust of the parents.