Gift sets, holiday products feature dogs

By Cho Yi-chun, Yang Ya-min and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporters, with staff writer

A number of businesses have released dog-related products and decorations for the Year of the Dog in the Chinese zodiac, which began yesterday.

For Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store in Taipei, the business opportunities for zodiac-related products are unlimited.

Especially since dogs are “man’s best friend,” dog-related products are the most popular and diverse among Chinese zodiac figures and sell best, the company said.

The Federation Cynologique Internationale in June 2015 officially recognized the Taiwanese native hunting dog as the “Taiwan dog,” the company said.

In honor of the first Year of the Dog since that, the company is exhibiting artist Huang Po-jen’s (黃柏仁) The Dog’s Notes (狗札記) sculpture series and it also invited graphic designer Neil Tien (田修銓) to design dog-shaped coin banks.

With entertainer Mickey Huang (黃子佼) as chief curator, the department store chain’s Year of the Dog lighting exhibition features dog sculptures decorated by more than 50 entertainers, designers, illustrators, artists and brands, the company said.

Saying that childlike elements have been popular in recent years, a luxury goods company said dogs are very appropriate for depicting cute and whimsical concepts and attract consumers of different ages and genders.

Several beauty and fashion brands have also released special-edition items for the Year of the Dog, such as cosmetic products with dog decorations, dog-shaped necklace charms and sneakers decorated with dog-shaped charms.

President Starbucks Coffee Corp said it has released 21 dog-related items, including mugs, stainless steel tumblers, cold cups, tumblers, gift cards and others, all featuring the traditional Lunar New Year colors gold, red and pink.

Local food companies have also decorated their gift sets with dog designs.

Hsin Tung Yang Co collaborated with illustrator Chiu Li-chi (邱莉淇) to create 5,000 limited-edition traditional mystery gift box sets.

Traditional pastry chain Jiu Zhen Nan decorated its gift boxes sold at duty-free stores with dog designs.

Pineapple cake maker Sunny Hills is selling a shi quan shi mei (10 beautiful dogs, 十犬十美) gift set, as the phrase shares similar pronunciation to shi quan shi mei (十全十美), which means “everything is perfect.”