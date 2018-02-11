Missing chopper signal detected

Staff writer, with CNA

The Aviation Safety Council yesterday located the transponder signal of a missing UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter about 800m underwater near Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼), where the chopper went missing on Monday last week.

The signal, which has a frequency of 37.5 kilohertz, has been located at sea near Lanyu off the southeastern coast, council official Chang Wen-huan (張文環) said.

The council’s special unit convened to search for the helicopter has determined that it is likely 800m underwater, based on the transponder signal, Chang said.

A salvage mission is to be launched, Chang said without specifying a timeline.

The Black Hawk went missing late on Monday after being dispatched from Taitung to pick up a patient on Lanyu, the Ministry of the Interior said, adding that it lost contact with the control tower and disappeared from radar at 11:48pm, three minutes after takeoff.

There were six people on board: a pilot, a copilot, an engineer, a nurse, the patient and a family member of the patient.

The council on Thursday tried to locate the chopper, but bad weather made it difficult to deploy hydrophonic equipment to pinpoint its location.