Sun, Feb 11, 2018 - Page 3　

Missing chopper signal detected

SUBMERGED:A special search unit believes the Black Hawk is 800m underwater just off Orchid Island based on signals it has received from the craft’s transponder

Staff writer, with CNA

The Aviation Safety Council yesterday located the transponder signal of a missing UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter about 800m underwater near Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼), where the chopper went missing on Monday last week.

The signal, which has a frequency of 37.5 kilohertz, has been located at sea near Lanyu off the southeastern coast, council official Chang Wen-huan (張文環) said.

The council’s special unit convened to search for the helicopter has determined that it is likely 800m underwater, based on the transponder signal, Chang said.

A salvage mission is to be launched, Chang said without specifying a timeline.

The Black Hawk went missing late on Monday after being dispatched from Taitung to pick up a patient on Lanyu, the Ministry of the Interior said, adding that it lost contact with the control tower and disappeared from radar at 11:48pm, three minutes after takeoff.

There were six people on board: a pilot, a copilot, an engineer, a nurse, the patient and a family member of the patient.

The council on Thursday tried to locate the chopper, but bad weather made it difficult to deploy hydrophonic equipment to pinpoint its location.

