Hualien Earthquake: Facebook donates NT10 million for earthquake relief

Staff writer, with CNA

Facebook yesterday pledged a donation of NT$10 million (US$340,055) to the earthquake relief efforts in Taiwan, joining a growing list of corporate donors offering aid in the wake of the deadly quake in Hualien earlier in the week.

Fei Yu (余怡慧), head of Facebook’s operations in Taiwan and Hong Kong, said the social media and networking company’s donation would be deposited into a relief fund set up by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

She hopes Facebook users will use the networking service to offer assistance to the victims of the Hualien quake, Yu added.

In a news release in Taiwan yesterday, the US company said a Facebook page has been set up for people in Hualien to check in and report on their situation in the aftermath of the magnitude 6.0 earthquake that struck just before midnight on Tuesday.

Using the Hualien earthquake page, a gym operator in Hualien City has been able to offer displaced people temporary shelter at its various locations, Facebook said.

Several bed-and-breakfast establishments have also been posting information on the page about free rooms available for displaced people, Facebook said.

Meanwhile, Yahoo Japan Corp has launched an online fundraising effort for Hualien earthquake aid, and had raised about ￥69 million (US$632,730) from 81,225 Japan-based donors as of 4pm yesterday, the company’s Web site said.

Some of the donors said they wished to thank Taiwan for its help and generosity in the aftermath of the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeastern Japan in March 2011.

The fundraising is to continue for another 20 days, Yahoo Japan said.

Also in Japan, Line Pay, a digital wallet service provided by Line Corp, yesterday said it has set up a mobile payment platform to raise funds for the Hualien quake relief effort.

The minimum donation is ￥300, the company said, adding that the fundraising campaign would run until Feb. 18.