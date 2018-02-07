Landowners opposing basalt formation project

By Liu Yu-ching and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Attempts to protect the renowned columnar basalt formation at Daguoyeh near Chihdong Township (池東)in Penghu County have been met with opposition as the owners of the land have refused to sell to the county government, the Penghu National Scenic Area Administration said yesterday.

The landowners said they would not sell as they wanted to preserve their ancestral properties, but were amenable to leasing the land under certain conditions, the administration said.

The formation has been defaced with drawings, and damaged by climbers and people swimming in pools around it, but the administration has been unable to prevent the activities as the land is privately owned, the administration said.

The formation stretches across nine plots of land, with only two plots, comprising only 5.42 percent of the total landmass, belonging to the government, the Penghu Country Government said.

The other seven plots of land, including three belonging to former news anchor Su Yi-hung (蘇逸洪), make up the other 94.58 percent, the county government said.

The county government has budgeted NT$11.2 million (US$381,134) to purchase the land, but only Su has agreed to sell his three plots, which amount to 1,582m2, for NT$4.9 million.

The county government said it has purchased the land at the price Su bought it for in 2007.

However, the other landowners have said they do not wish to part with their ancestral land and have protested the county government’s offer to expropriate the land, adding that their families’ mining activities caused the formation.

They said they were willing to lease the land to the county government if the government agrees not to build any structures on their land.

The county government said it is mulling their offer while making plans for the parts of the land that it now owns.

The country government plans to complete its amelioration of the area by March or April next year, it said.

It plans to install railings and other preventive measures to help conserve the natural scenery, the county government said.

The county government said it would also be taking mobile restrooms from the Daguoyeh Security Center and installing them at the site.