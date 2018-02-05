McDonald’s outlets in northern Taiwan to take credit cards

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 100 McDonald’s Corp outlets in northern Taiwan will accept credit card and mobile payments starting today, the fast-food chain announced on Friday.

The outlets — 60 in Taipei, 38 in New Taipei, four in Keelung and one in Taoyuan — will accept Visa, MasterCard and JCP credit cards from 27 banks in Taiwan as well as Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay, McDonald’s said in a statement, adding that customers with payments of less than NT$1,000 will not have to sign their receipts.

The McDelivery service will accept credit card payments online, starting at 10am, it added.

Having multiple payment options is a new milestone for the company, senior marketing director Brenda Kou (寇碧茹) said.

It plans to have credit card payment services at all outlets nationwide by the end of next month.