DPP Yilan County hopefuls give way to Chen Ou-po

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chen Ou-po (陳歐珀) became the sole contender in the primary for Yilan County commissioner, after opponents Hsieh Tsan-hui (謝燦輝) and Chiang Yung-ho (江永和) bowed out, the party said yesterday.

Hsieh and Chiang, mayors of Dongshan (東山) and Yuanshan (員山) townships respectively were asked to drop their bids during a meeting at the party’s headquarters on Tuesday, and were asked to “consider the greater good of the party,” a source said.

“I do not like it,” Hsieh said, adding that the party officials at the meeting said that they had reviewed the situation in Yilan and decided on the contenders for the greater good of the party and party solidarity.

Hsieh said that by the time he left the meeting, there were already rumors of Chiang and him backing out, adding that the situation reeked of a pre-arranged scenario and would only cause confusion among supporters.

Chiang said he wished the party would nominate individuals in hopes of finding a person who everyone in the pan-green camp could accept and support.

With their withdrawal from the primary, Hsieh and Chiang would not be participating in televised debates or popularity polls, DPP spokesperson Ho Meng-hua (何孟樺) said.

With the party reportedly paving the way for Chen by removing Hsieh and Chiang, chances are still high that it might yet tap Yilan County Acting Commissioner Derek Chen (陳金德) as a candidate, pundits said.

Asked for comment, Chen Ou-po said that he adhered to the party’s nomination processes and would respect its decisions.

Chen Ou-po denied that the meeting on Tuesday sought to dissuade Hsieh and Chiang from running, adding that all three contenders reached the consensus that they must stand united and keep the larger picture in mind.

Regarding rumors that Derek Chen could be tapped for nomination, Chen Ou-po said that there would be no such option once the party initiates the registration process for the primary.

Asked if he was worried that the party would not name him and would instead announce Chen Ou-po as its candidate, Derek Chen said during an interview that he was not in a position to comment, as he had not registered for the primary.

The DPP is facing difficult challenges in Yilan County, and it would require collective wisdom and strength to handle the county commissioner election, Derek Chen said.