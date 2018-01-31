Legislators pass budget, including salary raises

Staff writer, with CNA

The government’s budget for this year yesterday cleared the legislative floor as lawmakers approved a 3 percent salary increase for public-sector employees, among other measures.

The pay raise for government employees, public-school teachers and military personnel is to be retroactive to this month and is tentatively set to be implemented on Tuesday next week, Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) said.

Also getting 3 percent raises are government-financed assistants to lawmakers following the passage of the budget, according to the Legislative Yuan.

Under the budget, government revenue is to be an estimated NT$1.9191 trillion (US$65.6 billion) this year, while planned expenditure has been set at NT$1.9668 trillion.

That would result in a deficit of NT$47.7 billion.

The spending target was set after the legislature cut NT$24.91 billion, or 1.25 percent, from the amount proposed by the government.

Lawmakers approved the budget bill at about noon after voting for two days on more than 300 proposals related to the bill, including the proposal to cut a NT$3.5 billion budget for the navy to build six minesweepers.

That project was scrapped when the Ministry of National Defense last month terminated its contract with Ching Fu Shipbuilding Co.