Group voices support for new Control Yuan members

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

Members of a pro-independence group yesterday voiced their support for the new Control Yuan members and urged them to investigate criminal charges against former presidents Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) as well as former minister of transportation and communications Kuo Yao-chi (郭瑤琪).

Members of the 908 Taiwan Republic Campaign held a news conference in front of the Control Yuan building in Taipei as the final two of the 11 new members nominated by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) were being sworn in.

Chen had served more than six years of a 20-year sentence for corruption before being released on medical parole in 2015. Kuo was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2013 on corruption charges and was released on medical parole in 2016.

Campaign director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) said there were flaws in Chen Shui-bian’s prosecution and trial, including alleged perjury by a witness and a guilty verdict that was based on Chen Shui-bian’s political influence on a land expropriation case instead of any credible evidence of criminal activities.

The conviction of Kuo was also controversial in that US$20,000 bribe money, which Kuo was convicted of taking, was never found, Chilly Chen said.

Ma was able to survive multiple charges brought against him, including the allegation that he leaked secret information related to an ongoing prosecution in 2013, suggesting political intervention in the judiciary, Chilly Chen added.

“We call for a reinvestigation and the realization of transitional justice in the judiciary,” Chilly Chen said.