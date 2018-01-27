Caucuses plan to approve general budget next week

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Motions tendered by the four legislative caucuses regarding the general budget this week are scheduled to be put to a vote during a plenary session next week, with Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) saying the budget will be approved before the end of the extra session on Wednesday next week.

As cross-caucus negotiations were drawing to an end yesterday, lawmakers met to seek consensus on trimming the general budget and to deal with motions.

One of the agreements reached during the meeting was that the amount to be trimmed from the NT$1.99 trillion (US$68.4 billion) general budget for this fiscal year must not be less than NT$24 billion, the amount cut from last year’s budget.

An across-the-board budget cut would require the funding for all central government agencies’ utility fees and policy promotion costs to be trimmed, with the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics having the right to reduce other budgetary items at its discretion.

It was agreed that travel budgets for officials traveling to China must be cut by at least 20 percent.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), People First Party and New Power Party caucuses were to specify which motions they would retract and file no more than nine new motions by 6pm yesterday.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus is to file motions in response to the opposition by 6pm today.

Motions on which consensus was reached during negotiations this week are to be read during a plenary session beginning on Monday, while those that have been set aside for further discussion are to be voted on.

As of 9am yesterday, the caucuses had filed 579 motions regarding the general budget.

Su said he hoped the caucuses would withdraw some of their motions so that the number of motions could be reduced to no more than 200 going into the plenary session.

The budget would be passed as scheduled, as the caucuses must answer to the people and would not allow the matter to be delayed past the end of the extempore session, he said, adding he was hopeful that the budget will be passed on Monday or Tuesday next week.

A large proportion of motions tendered by opposition parties targeted certain people or agencies and did not help the budget review, DPP caucus secretary-general Ho Hsin-chun (何欣純) said.

The DPP caucus is willing to support any motion to reduce wasteful spending, she said, calling on opposition parties to act rationally while reviewing the general budget.