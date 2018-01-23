Parents worried about air pollution near schools: poll

Staff writer, with CNA

Air pollution has become a major concern for parents in Taiwan, a recent survey by the Child Welfare League Foundation found.

According to the results of the survey released yesterday, 91.4 percent of parents polled voiced concern about increasing air pollution, while 87 percent said they had asked their children to spend less time in outdoor activities, the foundation said.

While 48 percent of respondents thought the air quality around the schools their children attend is poor and worry it could affect the health of their children, 34.6 percent believe the number of children suffering from respiratory ailments has increased, the survey found.

The three-month survey, conducted from October to last month, collected 2,535 valid questionnaires from the parents of children at six schools — two each in northern, central and southern Taiwan — that are located at major intersections or near pollution sources.

The survey found that 84.2 percent of respondents do not check air quality information on a regular basis and 40 percent had never done so.

Asked about the environment at their children’s schools, 85.6 percent of respondents said school efforts to promote air pollution awareness among students was adequate, while 65.5 percent said schools need to be greener.

Additionally, 75.3 percent of respondents believe classrooms should be equipped with air cleaners and 54.5 percent said physical education classes should be held indoors.

January is usually the worst month for air quality in Taiwan, foundation executive secretary Huang Yun-hsuan (黃韻璇) said.

The government and school authorities should pay more attention to the issue because it is significant for children’s health, and parents should join anti-air pollution campaign efforts, she said.