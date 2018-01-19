DPP lawmakers urge early WHA action

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The government should lobby Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and friendly countries to push for a formal proposal at the WHO’s executive board meeting advocating Taiwan’s participation in this year’s World Health Assembly (WHA), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers said yesterday.

The board is to meet from Monday to Saturday next week, while the WHO’s annual meeting, the World Health Assembly, is scheduled to be held from May 21 to May 26.

Taiwan hopes to participate in this year’s WHA as an observer after the failure last year to attend the session in the face of pressure from Chinese authorities.

The Foundation of Medical Professionals Alliance and DPP lawmakers held a news conference to urge the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ask the nation’s allies to speak for Taiwan’s attendance at the next WHA during next week’s board meeting.

There are three opportunities to obtain a WHA invite: the WHO executive board meeting, an invitation from the WHO’s secretary-general either in March or April, and the WHA meeting in May, DPP Legislator Liu Shih-fang (劉世芳) said.

Foundation executive director Lin Shih-chia (林世嘉) said the ministry was reluctant to ask allies to submit a motion during the board meeting due to US reservations, which meant giving up a good opportunity to make its voice heard.

“If an epidemic broke out [in Taiwan], should the US or [US President] Donald Trump be held accountable [for the loss of life]?” Lin said.

Without a participation request submitted to the executive board meeting, last year’s failure was likely to be repeated: waiting in vain for an invitation and then launching a last-minute effort during the WHA and the government’s actions disappointing the public, Lin said.

“Taiwan cannot be silent or the ridiculous idea that ‘China will take care of Taiwan’s health issues’ will become the norm,” DPP Legislator Wang Ding-yu (王定宇) said, calling for swift government action.

Department of International Organizations Deputy Director Wang Liang-yu (王良玉) said the foreign ministry does not plan to submit a proposal to the board meeting because only two of the 34 board members are diplomatic allies.

The ministry will focus its resources on introducing a proposal during the WHA, because the WHA is a ministerial-level meeting in which advocacy for Taiwan’s participation can receive maximum exposure, Wang said.