Doctor links tinnitus in younger patients to stroke cases

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Young adults who have tinnitus are at higher risk of having a stroke, a doctor at Dalin Tzu Chi Hospital in Chiayi County said.

There is an increased rate of tinnitus diagnosed in younger patients (which could be attributed to constantly listening to music using headphones), headaches, dysautonomia, sleeping disorders, disorder of the Eustachian tube, sudden deafness or Meniere’s disease, Huang Chun-hao (黃俊豪) said in a press release earlier this month.

National Health Insurance Administration data shows that between 2000 and 2010, 3,474 people suffered acute ischemic stroke, Huang said.

Of those, patients aged between 20 and 30 with tinnitus had a higher rate of acute ischemic stroke, Huang said, adding that tinnitus might be a warning sign.

Young people make up 10 to 15 percent of all stroke patients, with a higher rate of males suffering strokes, Huang said, adding that strokes are usually attributed to hypertension, diabetes, smoking, age, metabolic syndromes or a history of migraines.

Tinnitus has rarely been connected with strokes, Huang said.

Strokes are one of the major causes of death in Taiwan, ranked behind cancer and cardiovascular diseases, Huang said.

While advances in medical care have reduced mortality rates, complications caused by strokes often effect everyday life, Huang said.

Huang called on people to be proactive in preventing hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hyperlipidemia and other chronic diseases.

People who have tinnitus should seek medical attention, Huang added.