Taiwan makes top 100 in Freedom House report

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan again scored high in Freedom House’s annual report that assesses the condition of political rights and civil liberties around the world, receiving its best rating in 12 years in its latest ranking.

In this year’s Freedom in the World report released on Tuesday, Taiwan had an aggregate score of 93 out of 100, up two points from last year, ranking again among the world’s “free” nations.

Each nation’s score is based on two ratings — one for political rights and one for civil liberties — with one representing the highest degree of freedom and seven the least.

Following last year’s trend, Taiwan scored one out of seven in both categories.

The nations with the highest freedom rankings were Canada and the Netherlands, which topped the list with an aggregate score of 99, followed by Australia, Luxembourg and New Zealand at 98, and Denmark, Portugal and San Marino at 97.

While Taiwan continues to make advances in its freedom ranking, Freedom House said that “democracy faced its most serious crisis in decades in 2017,” with overall freedom around the world declining for the 12th consecutive year.

Of the 195 countries assessed, 45 percent, including Taiwan, were rated “free,” 30 percent “partly free” and 25 percent “not free.”