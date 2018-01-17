Vitamin C not a remedy for cold, flu

By Lin Yen-tung / Staff reporter

While many people believe that consuming vitamin C can help prevent catching a cold, specialists said this is a myth. They said wearing a mask in public places is a more effective preventive measure.

As the weather gets colder and the number of cases of flu-like illnesses grows every week, people have turned to vitamin C in an attempt to boost their immune system.

Lin Huang-pin (林煌斌), an attending physician at the Ministry of Health and Welfare Taichung Hospital’s otorhinolaryngology department, said patients have asked him about various cold remedies, with consuming vitamin C being one of the most often heard.

The common cold and seasonal flu are caused by viruses and spread by droplets emitted by sick people when they cough, sneeze or talk, so consuming vitamin C cannot prevent an infection, Lin said.

To prevent a cold or flu infection, people should receive a flu vaccination every season, wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their nose or mouth and wear a mask in crowded places or public spaces, he said.

As cold and flu symptoms are similar, such as a fever or sore throat, and high-risk groups during flu season are more likely to develop serious complications, including pneumonia and encephalitis, people who have flu-like symptoms illness should seek medical attention and rest at home, he added.

Nutritionist Cheng Hsin-i (鄭欣宜) said that because vitamin C is an anti-oxidant that boosts the immune system and reduces inflammation in the body, it can help a person recover from a cold faster, but cannot prevent or treat a cold.

The Health Promotion Administration’s Web site cites Changhua County-based Show Chwan Memorial Hospital physician Chien Yu-fen (簡郁芬) as saying that vitamin C is a vital nutrient for health, but as the human body cannot synthesize it, it must be consumed in foods such as fruit and vegetables.

The ministry’s recommended dietary allowance for vitamin C is 100mg per day for adults, Chien said, adding that for people with a balanced diet, that amount is easily attained from food, so supplements are usually unnecessary.

Additional reporting by Lee I-chia