Military police show opens in Taipei to celebrate ‘fidelity’

Staff writer, with CNA

An exhibition on the Republic of China (ROC) military police, which showcases the 86-year-old agency’s history, opened in Taipei yesterday.

At a the opening of the “Fidelity of the Military Police” exhibition, Military Police Commander Lieutenant General Hsu Chang (許昌) highlighted the history of the force, which was established in 1932 by Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石).

“Military police have played important roles in the ROC’s history since then, and it was due to our predecessors’ sacrifices that we are able to have such a solid foundation,” he said.

The Military Police 202nd Command is responsible for protecting the president near the Presidential Office Building, while the entire force carries out counterterrorism operations.

The command also has a Forensic Science Center and a military working dog wing, both of which are unique in the nation’s armed forces, the unit said.

The exhibition, which runs until June 15, is the first to be held at the Armed Forces Museum near Taipei’s Ximending (西門町) since it was closed after a Japanese sword on exhibition was stolen and used by 51-year-old Lu Chun-yi (呂軍億) to attack a military police officer standing guard outside the Presidential Office Building on Aug. 18 last year.

Lu was overpowered by other guards before he could reach the building. Police later found he was carrying a People’s Republic of China flag.

Lu told prosecutors his main intention was to kill President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and he “was prepared to attack anyone else if they tried to get in my way.”

The prosecution is seeking a seven-year jail term for Lu, according to an indictment issued in October last year by the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office.

The military has improved security at the museum since the incident, Ministry of National Defense spokesman Major General Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉) said yesterday.