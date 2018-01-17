Control Yuan: Judges condemn Control Yuan appointment

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A group representing the nation’s judges condemned Chen Shih-meng (陳師孟), who was yesterday confirmed by the legislature as a Control Yuan member, saying that he had threatened the judiciary during the nomination process and that he would undermine judicial independence through political interference.

“Chen did not hide his personal stance of using the power of the Control Yuan to pervert judicial independence... It will be a disaster for the nation’s justice system,” the Judges Association of Republic of China said in a statement.

“Because Chen disagreed with past court decisions, he implied he would use his authority to investigate and purge the judges who did not make rulings conforming to his political ideology,” the statement said. “He was clearly making threats against the judiciary. Our association wishes to express our anguish and disappointment.”

Chen “must not employ his political ideology in exercising his authority to censure and impeach government officials found to have violated the law. He must not use this power to attack, persecute, or take revenge on political opponents, or to fulfill his personal political ambitions,” it said.

Chen Shih-meng served as Presidential Office secretary-general under former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), and was Taipei deputy mayor when Chen Shui-bian was Taipei mayor from 1994 to 1998.

During a question-and-answer session at the legislation for his nomination on Monday, Chen Shih-meng said: “There were flaws in the judicial procedure in the four cases against Chen Shui-bian, in which he was found guilty. If those were based on the normative legal process, he should have been acquitted... Chen Shui-bian should not be convicted of corruption. This is not my personal opinion, but the viewpoints and interpretations of many friends in the legal field... I believe that in those cases Chen Shui-bian came under unjustified persecution by the judiciary.”

Chen Shih-meng added that there were flaws in other judicial cases against ministers and officials of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“These were due to manipulation and perversion of the justice system left over from the old days of one-party authoritarian rule. The only way to fight against these abuses in the justice system is to exercise the power of the Control Yuan,” he said.

If appointed to the Control Yuan, he will fight “dinosaur judges” and “will launch probes against those in the judiciary who selectively take up prosecution against pan-green camp politicians and government officials,” Chen Shih-meng said on Monday.

When asked about the statement, Chen Shih-meng yesterday said: “Are they so easily threatened and scared? “ adding that he had not read the statement, so “I cannot give a proper reply at this time.”

The Control Yuan is one of five government branches, and is empowered to investigate corruption or wrongdoing by public employees and officials and government agencies, and to mete out punishment.