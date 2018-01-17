Control Yuan: DPP’s Control Yuan nominees approved

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

All of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) 11 Control Yuan member nominees were approved by the legislature yesterday in a vote that went along party lines.

Former Judicial Reform Foundation chief executive officer Kao Yung-cheng (高涌誠), former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Shih-meng (陳師孟), former Taiwan Association for Disability Rights secretary-general Wang Yu-ling (王幼玲), former minister without portfolio Lin Sheng-feng (林盛豐), National Yang Ming University public health professor Peter Chang (張武修), former Taipei Department of Legal Affairs commissioner Yang Fang-ling (楊芳玲), former judge Tsai Chung-yi (蔡崇義), former Taipei Awakening Foundation director-general Yang Fang-wan (楊芳婉) and former DPP legislators Tien Chiu-chin (田秋堇), Walis Perin and Chao Yung-ching (趙永清) all secured at least 70 “yes” votes from the 73 lawmakers who voted.

Walis Perin garnered the most “yes” votes with 73.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus called the approvals “shameless” and an “international joke.”

The DPP used to vilify the Control Yuan, but now that it has the right to nominate its members, the post has suddenly generated renewed interest, KMT caucus secretary-general Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said.

It is evident from the question-and-answer sessions on Monday and Friday last week that what used to be criticized by the DPP as an obsolete agency and the “appendix” of the constitutional system has enticed nominees, all of whom were eager to assume the post, Lin said.

Chen said that the Control Yuan was “junk,” but that “it can be reused,” Lin said.

“Does a job whose responsibility is to reuse junk justify a monthly salary of NT$190,000?” he asked, referring to the Control Yuan members’ salary.

Lin said the KMT caucus unilaterally agreed that none of the nominees can be justified and KMT lawmakers decided against exercising their right of investiture during the vote.

If President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is serious about carrying out constitutional reforms, she should have waited until the legislature finished discussing the issue before deciding whether to make nominations, KMT caucus deputy secretary-general Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀) said.

Rushing to make nominations only shows that the DPP treats the position of Control Yuan member as a tool for its pork-barrel politics, she said, expressing the concern that the new members might override the judiciary on behalf of the DPP.

KMT Legislator Alicia Wang (王育敏) panned Chen for saying that he would take action against judges who were allegedly biased against members of the pan-green camp — including former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) — while deliberating on cases.

Chen Shih-meng, while being questioned by KMT lawmakers on Monday, said he believed the former president is a victim of judicial persecution.

Chen Shih-meng’s remarks were no different from trampling on the nation’s judiciary, Alicia Wang said, questioning Tsai’s resolve to push for judicial reforms for nominating someone so biased against the judiciary.

The People First Party abstained from voting yesterday, while New Power Party legislators Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌), Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明), Kawlo Iyun Pacidal and Freddy Lim (林昶佐) voted.

KMT Legislator Chen Chao-ming (陳超明), the only KMT member who cast votes, said he voted only for Walis Perin and not for the rest.

KMT caucus whip Lin Te-fu (林德福) said he would report to KMT headquarters Chen Chao-ming’s defiance of the caucus’ agreement to withdraw from voting, recommending punishments.