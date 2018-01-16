Airport planning holiday measures

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport has begun planning contingency measures as it prepares to welcome hundreds of thousands of travelers over the Lunar New Year holiday.

The airport serves about 110,000 to 120,000 passengers per day, but has over the past two years reached 130,000 travelers on peak travel days during the Lunar New Year period, Taoyuan International Airport Corp spokesman Lee Jian-kuo (李建國) said.

This year, traffic is expected to peak one or two days before Lunar New Year’s Eve, Lee said, adding that the company is drafting plans to deal with crowded check-in and security lines.

The airport last year processed 44.88 million passengers, up 6 percent from 2016 and about 10 million more than its capacity, Civil Aeronautics Administration data showed.

Annual passenger traffic at the airport topped 40 million on Dec. 13, 2016, the first time in the facility’s 37-year history, and reached 42.3 million by the end of that year.

Terminal 1 is capable of handling 15 million passengers a year and Terminal 2 can now serve about 19 million after the partial completion of its expansion last year, totaling an annual capacity of 34 million passengers.

Although the capacity of Terminal 2 is expected to reach 22 million this year after the expansion is completed, the airport is still unable to meet rapidly growing passenger volume, the company said.

Work on Terminal 3 is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020 to meet the growing demand and relieve congestion at the other two terminals, it added.