Academia Historica to make more than 12 million archive pages available online

By Lee Hsin-fang and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Academia Historica yesterday announced it is making 12,290,000 pages of archival documents available for download online, effective immediately.

The documents include 2,800,000 pages from Academia Historica and 9,490,000 pages from Taiwan Historica, the institute said.

Last year, the agency invested many working hours into dividing and cataloging the National Government of the Republic of China (國民政府) archive, the digital version of which has already been made available to the public, it said.

It took a year, but each page of the document has been inspected and just more than 195,000 file names have been added to the archive, the institute said.

Researchers can now search through a catalog organized into smaller files, allowing for more precise searches, it said, adding that each file only contains five to six pages, greatly reducing the amount of time readers spend searching for subjects.

The catalogue of a 1 million page archive was originally organized by volume, of which there are 7,084, the agency said, adding that this forced readers to waste time and energy looking through the volumes, each of which contain an approximately 145 pages.

The current usage rate of the National Government of the Republic of China archive is second only to the Dasi Files (大溪檔案), the agency said.

The Dasi Files contain documents and manuscripts related to Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石).

The agency said it is to speed up the provision of its digital document services this year, adding that it aims to release digital documents once a month, as opposed to once a season.

The inspection, declassification and digitization of the agency’s archives will also continue, it said.

The agency will not cease to improve the functionality of its digital search system in order to provide faster and better-quality document services, it added.

Last January, the Academia Historica launched its digital search system and began digitizing historical documents.