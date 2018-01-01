Visitor arrivals from Southeast Asia rose 33% last year: MOI

Staff writer, with CNA

The number of people traveling to and from Taiwan in the first 11 months of last year was up slightly from 2016, helped by a sizable increase in visitors from Southeast Asia, Ministry of the Interior (MOI) data released on Saturday showed.

According to ministry statistics, 48.17 million travelers left and arrived in Taiwan from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30 last year, up 4.1 percent from the same period in 2016.

More than three-quarters of those travelers (75.35 percent) entered or exited Taiwan through Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the data showed.

A total of 24.08 million people arrived in Taiwan, including 9.62 million foreign nationals, of which 25.81 percent were from China, 17.78 percent from Japan, and 15.74 percent from Hong Kong and Macao.

Southeast Asian nations accounted for 19.4 percent of all foreign visitor arrivals, at nearly 1.87 million, up 32.57 percent from 2016.

Visitor arrivals from Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand showed particularly strong growth, growing 100.5 percent, 71.96 percent and 56 percent respectively.

Of the 24.09 million travelers who departed from Taiwan for an overseas destination in the first 11 months of last year, 60 percent were Taiwanese, 16 percent were from China, Hong Kong or Macau and the remaining 24 percent were from other nations.

The figures showed that the preferred overseas destination for Taiwanese travelers was Japan, at 29.63 percent of all outbound trips, followed by China at 25.04 percent and Hong Kong at 11.25 percent.