Online ARC applications available from today: NIA

Staff writer, with CNA

The National Immigration Agency (NIA) is debuting a number of new measures today that should make it easier for foreign nationals to enter the nation or stay for extended periods of time, the agency said in a statement yesterday.

Foreign students and overseas Chinese students studying in Taiwan can now apply online for Alien Resident Certificates (ARC) and for extensions or changes to their registration certificates.

Online applications for ARCs are to take five days, instead of seven, the agency said.

Taiwanese expatriate students who do not hold household registration in Taiwan and want to apply for an ARC are no longer required to attach a parental consent form, the agency said, adding that the processing time for online applications has been cut significantly.

Foreign nationals can now check online if they are barred from leaving the country by providing their Alien Citizen Digital Certificate Number, the agency said.

Chinese traveling via direct ferry between China and the Kinmen or Matsu can make use of streamlined procedures, the agency said.

Chinese nationals holding a permit for travel to Taiwan from China’s Fujian Province are no longer required to present a so-called G note detailing the date and purpose of their travel upon arrival in Kinmen or Lienchiang counties, it said.

The processing time for applications by Chinese citizens to visit via direct ferry for academic, sports, religious, artistic, cultural or business purposes has been cut from five to three days, the agency said.

Inspection of customs documents has been simplified for Chinese nationals and Hong Kong and Macau residents holding an chip-embedded ARC card, the agency said.