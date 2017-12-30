Taiwan, South Korea raise working holiday quotas

Staff writer, with CNA

Starting on Monday, Taiwan and South Korea will each offer 800 working holiday visas per year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

Since 2011, Taiwanese and South Koreans aged between 18 and 30 have been able to apply for a one-year working holiday visa.

As the number of applicants grew, the two nations increased the annual quota from each side to 600 at the beginning of last year.

That number is to rise further to 800 next year, the ministry said.

As more Taiwanese travel to or work in South Korea, the ministry said that they should be mindful of the work environment and lifestyle there before departing.

Investing in insurance and learning a little Korean would be helpful, it said.

The public is also encouraged to register on the ministry’s international travel registry and to contact the Taipei missions in Seoul or Busan, if they run into any trouble.

Taiwan has similar working holiday agreements with 14 other nations — New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Canada, Germany, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic and France.