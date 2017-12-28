Taipei court rejects appeal against city’s refusal to register same-sex marriages

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taipei High Administrative Court yesterday rejected an appeal by two women against the Taipei City Government’s refusal to approve their marriage.

Liang Tzung-huei (梁宗慧) and Chu Pei-shuan (朱珮諠) filed the appeal after their request to register as a married couple was rejected by the Household Registration Office in Taipei’s Zhongzheng District in 2014.

The couple asked the court to overturn the decision by the registration office and validate their marriage.

Even though the Council of Grand Justices in May ruled that the Civil Code’s current definition of marriage is unconstitutional and requested that the Legislative Yuan amend the law within two years, the court could not grant the request on the grounds that it does not have the authority to pressure household registration offices into recognizing such marriages, it said in a statement.

The ruling was made because the legal framework for same-sex marriage has not been promulgated into law and the two-year deadline has yet to be reached, the statement said.

Liang and Chu said they would appeal the decision.

The couple were among 30 same-sex couples who in August 2014 went to city offices to apply for legal recognition of their marriages.

After they were turned down, three of the couples decided to take further legal action in 2015.

Hearings for Liang and Chu’s case began in April 2015, but was suspended to await the results of a constitutional interpretation regarding the legality of laws prohibiting same-sex marriage.

In October, a case filed by another same-sex couple — Fang Min (方敏) and Lin Yu-li (林于立) — to register their marriage was also rejected by the court.