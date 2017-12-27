Committee delays league action on ‘sincere’ request

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Executive Yuan’s Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee yesterday said it has delayed deliberation on the National Women’s League, after receiving what it called a sincere request from the league’s newly elected chairwoman Joanna Lei (雷倩).

After a meeting yesterday morning, the committee said its members have decided to postpone the deliberation process after factoring in Lei’s “sincere hope” that it would give the league some time for internal discussions.

“However, we hope that Lei will respond to public expectations in the shortest time possible. We will also pay close attention to follow-up developments,” the committee said, adding that it does not rule out holding an extraordinary meeting to respond to new developments.

The initial purpose of the meeting was to decide whether to issue administrative penalties against the league and freeze its assets.

The league is being investigated by the committee over its alleged connection with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), as it received most of its funding through the Military Benefit Tax, a tariff levied on the US dollar value of all imported goods from 1955 to 1989.

The committee’s decision came after the Ministry of the Interior, which oversees civil associations, on Friday last week removed former league chairwoman Cecilia Koo (辜嚴倬雲) and former league deputy chairwoman Yeh Chin-fong (葉金鳳) after they refused to sign an administrative contract to finalize an agreement between the committee, the league and the ministry on July 24.

Under the agreement, the league would donate more than 80 percent of its assets, or NT$31.2 billion (US$1.04 billion), to the government for charitable purposes; merge with its subsidiary, the Social Welfare Foundation; allow the government to appoint one-third of its board of directors; and give veto powers to another third of its directors.

The league on Sunday elected Lei, cochair of the Faith and Hope League, a Christian political party, as its new chairwoman to honor the ministry’s instruction that it replace its leadership within 10 days.