Taiwan News Quick Take

WEATHER

No cold surge this year

This year will be the first in nearly two decades not to experience a cold surge, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. A cold surge is when the temperature in greater Taipei falls to 10°C or lower, the bureau said. Cold surges usually arrive around New Year’s Day and tend to fall between Dec. 10 and Jan. 23, bureau forecaster Hsu Chung-yi (許仲毅) said. However, no cold surges were recorded last winter or this winter so far, meaning that temperatures of 10°C or lower will have been absent for a full year for the first time since 2000, Hsu said. Independent meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said there have been plenty of cold air masses in East Asia this winter, but conditions have not been right for them to move southward, so they have instead moved eastward or westward, leaving the weather in Taiwan relatively warm.

FOOD

Illegal product guide passed

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday introduced new guidelines for shuttering businesses that sell illegal food products, effective immediately. An order for a company to temporarily close can be issued if it is found to have made at least NT$10 million (US$333,689) from selling illegal products or if products it sells are shown to be detrimental to health, agency division chief Hsiao Hui-wen (蕭惠文) said. In addition, businesses found to have made at least NT$30 million by selling such products or to be selling products that are potentially life-threatening can be immediately shut down and removed from the business registry, she said. The list of products covered by the guidelines include expired goods, products containing traces of insecticide or radiation, food containing industrial additives, and products in containers that violate safety regulations. Repeat offenders or business owners who have intentionally sold illegal food products are subject to fines of between NT$60,000 and NT$200 million and must permanently shut down their business operations, Hsiao added.

DEFENSE

Senior promotions approved

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has approved the promotion of 31 senior military personnel, the Ministry of National Defense announced yesterday. Tsai promoted eight officers to the ranks of two-star general, lieutenant general and admiral, with the other 23 elevated to the ranks of one-star general, major general and vice admiral, the ministry said in a statement. Tsai is to attend the conferral ceremony in Taipei on Thursday, while the promotions are to take effect next month, it said. The officers designated to become one-star and two-star generals came from the ministry, the Presidential Office, the National Security Council and the National Security Bureau, it added.

TOURISM

Philippine visitors skyrocket

The visa-free program for Philippine nationals doubled the number of visits by Filipinos to the nation last month, National Immigration Agency statistics show. Since the nation granted the privilege on Nov. 1, there have been 31,747 visitors from the Philippines, up 107.66 percent compared with the same period last year, during which 15,288 trips were made, the agency said. About 7,500 visitors (23.6 percent) entered Taiwan visa-free for up to 14 days, it added. The number of those traveling for tourism grew to 18,679, a year-on-year growth of about 230 percent, the agency said. The nine-month trial, part of the government’s New Southbound Policy, is to end on July 31 next year.