Kaohsiung woman, lover must pay after husband finds them cheating

By Pao Chien-hsin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A Kaohsiung resident and her lover have been ordered to pay NT$500,000 (US$16,684) to the woman’s husband after her husband discovered they were having an extramarital affair.

The woman, surnamed Chiu (邱), rented a motel room with her coworker, surnamed Lu (呂), where they engaged in sexual intercourse while Chiu’s husband listened from the neighboring room.

Chiu’s husband waited until the couple left in the morning, entered the room, and gathered the sheets and other items for use as evidence in a case against the two. He filed a formal complaint and requested NT$2 million in damages for psychological injury.

Investigators said that Chiu and Lu were found to have traveled together numerous times since 2015, adding that Chiu’s husband became suspicious when Chiu’s Facebook posts showed the two to be unusually friendly with each other.

The husband then hired a private investigator who photographed the two holding hands at a night market.

On Oct. 1, he and the investigator followed the couple to a motel in Kaohsiung’s Siaogang District (小港), where they stayed in the two rooms adjoining that of the couple to collect evidence.

When the couple returned from breakfast, the husband and the investigator entered the room to take photographs, remove the pillows, sheets and other items and present the two with a notice that expressed the husband’s intent to file a formal complaint.

During the hearing, the couple argued in their defense that Lu had pent up sexual desire and asked Chiu to help him, but that the two had not engaged in sexual intercourse.

They said the sounds the investigator had heard were fabricated at Lu’s request, but that Chiu had only stimulated Lu with her hands.

The Kaohsiung branch of the Taiwan High Court rejected the argument, saying that the collected evidence contained DNA from the two that it considered evidence of sexual intercourse, and sentenced Chiu and Lu to four and three months in prison for violation offenses against marriage and family under Article 239 of the Criminal Code.

The sentences are commutable to fines. The verdict can be appealed.