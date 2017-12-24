Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Cold to return from today

The warm weather will not last long, as temperatures are forecast to drop today and continue to fall during the week, the Central Weather Bureau said. A cold air mass will likely begin affecting the nation from today and could strengthen into a continental cold spell tomorrow, bringing the mercury down to 13°C, the bureau said. Temperatures in northern, central and northeast Taiwan will likely fall to between 13°C and 15°C, while lows in the southern and eastern regions are forecast to drop to between 15°C and 17°C tomorrow, it added. The cold wave is expected to continue into Tuesday before temperatures start to recover on Wednesday morning, it said, adding that despite the cold, only showers are expected due to low moisture.

TOURISM

Bus flip injures 10 in China

Ten Taiwanese tourists in China’s Yunnan Province were injured on Friday after their bus flipped over on an icy road. The tour group, organized by Haomei Tour, was traveling from Lijiang to Lugu Lake at about 11am, when the tour bus skidded and turned over, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. The accident injured all 10 passengers, with two sustaining major injuries and two sustaining bone fractures. The four were transferred to the Lijiang People’s Hospital and are to remain there for treatment. Although the tour was scheduled for six more days, five of the remaining six members have decided to return to Taiwan today, the bureau said. The husband of one woman who sustained bone fractures has decided to stay at the hospital to take care of her.

SOCIETY

Painter Wang Pan-yuan dies

Nationally renowned painter Wang Pan-yuan (王攀元) passed away on Friday at the age of 109 due to multiple organ failure, his daughter said. He was hospitalized for more than a month for complications arising from a pulmonary infection, she added. Wang was an important literati painter, who contributed to some of the most important chapters in the nation’s art history, Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) said. “Even though he has left us, his artistic life is eternal,” Cheng said. Wang was born in China’s Jiangsu Province and spent most of his early years surrounded by war. He came to Taiwan in 1949 and lived in Yilan County. In 1961, Wang and his friends formed an art group in Yilan, where he concentrated on his painting and had a significant effect on the nation’s art development. The National Museum of History is to exhibit 150 of Wang’s works, including oil paintings, watercolors, Chinese brush drawings and ink-wash paintings, from May 4 to July 1 next year.

SOCIETY

Video 119 app launches

The Taipei Fire Department on Thursday launched a video chat app that allows people reporting an emergency to send videos, photographs and GPS coordinates to the Taipei 119 command center. The app, called “video chat 119” (視訊119), allows people to convey information about an emergency that might be difficult to do with words, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said at the launch event. The app can better relay information that the command center needs to dispatch personnel to the scene, Ko said. GPS is extremely helpful, because under current regulations, the fire department is unable to track the exact location of emergency calls made via cellphones, the department said. The app also allows the command center to instruct a caller on first-responder procedures, such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation.