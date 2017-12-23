Majority supports euthanasia, Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline says

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

More than 90 percent of people support the legalization of euthanasia in Taiwan, the Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline Association said on Thursday, citing the results of a survey.

Six percent of respondents said they were unsure whether they supported the legalization of euthanasia and only 1 percent disagreed, association volunteer Yang Chih-chun (楊智鈞) said.

The association said it conducted an online survey from Aug. 23 to Oct. 4 on people’s opinions toward the legalization of euthanasia and related issues, collecting 2,009 valid samples.

With regards to which groups of people should have access to euthanasia, Yang said more than 80 percent of respondents said it could be offered to people with end-stage diseases, severe disability or incurable physiological pain and to people in a vegetative state who had drawn up a will beforehand or whose family members approve.

Answers to open-ended questions also showed that many people would consider euthanasia due to reasons such as physical disability or disease, Yang added.

Respondents generally believed that euthanasia represents a natural form of death, that it could help lessen the physical and psychological pain of patients with severe conditions, and that it could reduce the pressure that medical care puts on relatives and society, Yang said.

If euthanasia were to enter public debate or be discussed in the Legislative Yuan, regulations would need to be set after heavy discussions and careful consideration of the circumstances, the association said.

Last month, 84-year-old former sports anchor Fu Da-jen (傅達仁), who has been diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer, stirred discussion when he announced that he had become a member of Dignitas, a Swiss not-for-profit organization that assists with suicide.