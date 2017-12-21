Six arrested on suspicion of telecom fraud

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Authorities in central Taiwan yesterday announced the bust of an alleged telecom fraud ring and the arrest of six suspects at a house in Taichung.

In a joint investigation between law enforcement agencies in Taichung and Kaohsiung, police units raided the group’s base of operations last week, officials said.

They made the announcement after organizing the material gathered in their investigation.

The group had previously been operating out of Kaohsiung, but relocated to Taichung several months ago, Kaohsiung’s Sanmin second police precinct chief Chu Tsung-tai (朱宗泰) said.

The group was allegedly led by a gang leader, surnamed Chen (陳), 33, who went by the nickname “Hamburger,” and had previous convictions for assault, fraud and organized crime, Chu said.

Chen had been seen driving a Maserati estimated to be worth more than NT$5 million (US$166,722) Chu said, adding that the other suspects had been seen eating meals at expensive restaurants costing NT$6,000 per person.

During the raid, police found NT$1.1 million in cash, gold and jewelry, Swiss watches and other expensive items.

Police also gathered ledgers, bank books, notebook computers, hard drives and telecommunications equipment.

Police also searched Chen’s residence.

They also found lists of the telephone numbers and names of Chinese citizens, and an instruction booklet on how to carry out fraud by telephone.

The group allegedly targeted Chinese citizens, police said.

The suspects called their victims saying that they had overdue mobile phone bills and pretended to be Chinese government officials or law enforcement officers to defraud them, Chu said.

The group might have defrauded tens of millions of Chinese yuan through money transfers via automated teller machines, Chu said.

Police are investigating the case and are looking for more suspects, Chu added.