Taipei uses reward system in science park development

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei has adopted a reward mechanism for the development of industry-supporting facilities in Neihu Science Park 2.0 that would allow the government to profit more if the businesses earn above-normal profits, Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

Ko made the remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Heart of Neihu Science Park build-operate-transfer (BOT) project, which is developing the new science park facilities.

With an annual production value of approximately NT$4 trillion (US$133.38 billion), the science park is one of the most important industrial clusters in the nation and plays an integral role in economic growth, he said.

The project aims to attract innovation and entrepreneurship to improve the business environment and spur growth in the park, he added

The first BOT project in the nation that is based on technological facilities and business incubators, it is to include an innovation and entrepreneurship center, an incubation center, a training center, coworking space and laboratories, with total floor area of more than 6,400 ping (21,152m2).

The project is estimated to generate NT$9.2 billion in revenue for the government during the contract period and create at least 3,000 jobs every year, the Taipei Department of Economic Development said.

It has adopted a supernormal profit reward mechanism that ensures that the government will gain more revenue when businesses earn excess profit, Ko said, adding that he hopes it will bolster cooperation between the government and the private sector.

The contract was signed in May, and the urban planning review and other required procedures were completed in seven months, he said, adding that it shows the city government’s efficiency has improved.

Asked whether the incubation center, which is scheduled for completion in 2020, might help his campaign should he decide to run for president, Ko said the project must be finished regardless of whether he is running, given its projected annual production value, which can help nurture innovative start-ups.