National Women’s League given final warning

By Chen Yu-fu, Yang Mien-chieh and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

National Women’s League chairwoman Cecilia Koo (辜嚴倬雲) would be removed from her post should the league fail to decide whether to sign an administrative contract today with the Ministry of the Interior and the Cabinet’s Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, the ministry said.

The league, the committee and the ministry have been in negotiations since July 24 to transform the league into a democratic organization, to have it donate its assets to national coffers and to submit to public oversight.

Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮) said over the course of the trilateral meetings that the ministry had done its best to clear any doubts the league had regarding the contract, but added that the league has become more closed off and conservative.

The ministry is willing to work with the league regarding the signing of the contract because it concerns public interests, Yeh said, but added: “Our patience is not infinite.”

Department of Civil Affairs officials on Wednesday last week informed the league that it had one week to make its decision on whether to sign the contract, Yeh said

The league must stop delaying and coming to the meetings with no decision, Yeh said, adding that unless the league demonstrates that it is able to shoulder public responsibility and “make a conclusive and quick decision as of today regarding the signing of the contract,” the ministry would have to order a change of the organization’s management.

The league’s sudden change of attitude shows that its policymaking capabilities are unstable, and the wavering of its standing affairs committee members shows its reluctance to submit to public oversight, Yeh said.

Regardless of internal opinions, the league must make a decision today, he added.

The committee also yesterday said that if the trilateral meeting yields no conclusive results prior to the committee meeting on Tuesday next week, it would move to pass a motion that the league is an affiliate organization of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), as per the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations (政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例).