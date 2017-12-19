Agency helping restaurants install filtering equipment

Staff writer, with CNA

The Environmental Protection Administration on Sunday said it is helping businesses install smoke filtering equipment to minimize costs in the wake of increased health concerns over PM2.5 pollution emitted by restaurants.

The program is to initially introduce chain stores to firms that install filtering equipment, so that businesses in the same area can share costs, Department of Air Quality Protection and Noise Control Director-General Tsai Hung-teh (蔡鴻德) said, adding that those concerned about the financial investment can rent the equipment.

The nation has about 70,000 food and beverage businesses which, due to their proximity to residential areas, pose a potential health risk, Tsai said.

The agency aims to help a total of 7,000 business install smoke filtering equipment. Two thousand have already taken up the offer, 500 short of the agency’s goal for the year, it said.

Targeted restaurants include barbecue, hotpot, steak and fast food outlets, because of their proximity to residential areas, the agency said.

PM2.5 refers to airborne particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometers or smaller. It can be found in numerous places, such as dust, coal particles, car exhaust and kitchen smoke.

By comparison, fine beach sand is about 90 micrometers in diameter, while human hair is 50 to 70 micrometers and pollen or mold is smaller than 10 micrometers.

PM2.5 particulates are small enough to penetrate human lungs and can enter the bloodstream, which could lead to health issues.

Mobile pollution sources such as motorcycle exhaust fumes account for 30 to 37 percent of PM2.5 in Taiwan, while stationary sources such as power plants make up 27 to 31 percent, agency statistics showed.

Of the stationary sources, restaurants contribute 10.8 to 12.2 percent, just behind diesel trucks, which account for 11.2 to 16.8 percent, the statistics showed.