Ministry to review policy on promoting childbirth

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Health and Welfare yesterday said it would review its policies on encouraging childbirth.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee and Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee in response to a report that the number of children born in Taiwan could fall below 200,000 this year

The Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday reported that the number of births as of the end of last month was 177,728, about 10,000 fewer than the same period last year, and quoted a specialist as saying that the annual total would not exceed 200,000.

If the childbirth rate continues to decline, the total number might even drop to fewer than 150,000 children per year, the report said, citing a report by the National Development Council.

The ministry takes the issue seriously, Chen said, adding that the Executive Yuan office tasked with tackling the nation’s declining birth rate is planning a range of policies such as providing childcare subsidies and establishing more public nurseries.

When asked about a proposed budget for implementing a “baby box” program, which provides new parents with a box containing newborn necessities and childrearing information, Chen said the government would review the program along with other policies regarding children up to six years old, including childcare subsidies and government-funded childcare services.

Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) said that as suicide is the third leading cause of death in Taiwanese aged 25 to 40 and young people are used to looking up information online, she urged the ministry to consider providing more online suicide prevention measures.

“If there is a chance the person could speak to someone and receive proper information, he or she would have a better chance to continue living,” she said, adding that when a search such as “I want to die” is typed into Google, the ministry’s 24-hour suicide prevention hotline (0800-788-995) and life advice hotline (1995) appear, but they do not appear on other search engines.

Lin asked the ministry whether it would consider linking more keywords with suicide prevention information and whether online psychotherapy or consultations could be offered.

Department of Mental and Oral Health Director-General Shen Lih-jong (諶立中) said that under the current law, psychotherapy and mental health consultations are not allowed to be conducted over the Internet, but as they have become legal in some nations, the department would discuss the possibility with specialists.

Additional reporting by CNA