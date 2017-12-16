App gives migrant workers independent travel advice

Staff writer, with CNA

A free travel application aims to help migrant workers from Southeast Asia explore scenic spots around Taiwan and inform them about cultural activities, the organization that developed it said yesterday.

The QTaiwan app, launched last month by the Global Workers’ Organization, Taiwan, offers information about 58 popular scenic spots around Taiwan in English, Chinese, Indonesian, Thai and Vietnamese.

Users can also listen to audio tours in their own language and check the latest cultural events in their cities, organization head Karen Hsu (徐瑞希) said.

“We developed this app because we discovered that many migrant factory workers have been getting more time off since the start of this year due to the amended workweek rule,” Hsu said.

“They have nowhere to go, but our experience tells us that if we provide them with information, they are very capable of arranging their own holiday schedules,” she said.

Hsu said the organization would continue to expand and update the app and is working with travel agencies to provide one-day package tours for migrant workers.

However, when users link to travel agencies’ Web sites through the app, they will find that many of them are exclusively in Chinese and English, scaring away travelers from Southeast Asian countries, she said, urging travel agencies translate travel information into Southeast Asian languages.