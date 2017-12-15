Cold air mass to send temperatures dropping: bureau

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The first continental cold air mass this winter is forecast to arrive tomorrow and the temperature in northern Taiwan could dip to 12°C, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

There would be a dramatic change in the weather tomorrow, bureau forecaster Hsu Chung-yi (許仲毅) said, adding that it could be the strongest cold air mass this year.

The lowest temperature is forecast to occur between tomorrow and early Sunday morning, with the temperature in the area north of central Taiwan and the northeast region expected to drop to between 12°C and 13°C, Hsu said.

The rest of the nation would also see lows of between 15°C and 17°C.

People need to take heed of the changes in temperature and keep themselves warm, he said.

Temperatures would remain low from Sunday to Wednesday next week, the bureau said.

Temporary showers would also occur in the northern and eastern regions, as well as the mountainous regions in central and southern Taiwan, as they are on the windward side of the nation.

Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for the rest of Taiwan.

However, showers might be seen in more areas in the nation on Tuesday due to the humidity brought by a tropical disturbance from the south, the bureau said.

The bureau added that a tropical storm called Kaitak formed at 8am yesterday off the east coast of the Philippines.

The storm was forecast to move northwest toward the central part of the Philippines and would not have a direct impact on Taiwan, the bureau said.

The cold air mass is forecast to gradually weaken from Thursday to Saturday next week, the bureau said, adding that the nation would nevertheless remain under the influence of the northeast wind.

Chances of showers remain high in the northern and eastern parts of the nation.

In related news, the bureau said that in addition to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Web site, people can check out forecasts on the impact of offshore air pollutants on the CWB Web site.

As the public has become increasingly aware of the impact of offshore air pollutants on local air quality, the bureau said it would help display relevant information in its weekly weather forecast report.

People can still consult the EPA Web site if they are looking for more detailed information on air quality forecasts and instant air quality monitoring results, the bureau said.