Taiwan government gives to Vietnam’s relief efforts

Staff writer, with CNA, Hanoi

Taiwan on Monday donated US$100,000 to the Vietnamese government to support disaster relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Damrey, which battered central and southern parts of the nation last month.

Representative to Vietnam Richard Shih (石瑞琦) made the donation on behalf of the government, which was accepted by Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee vice president Bui Thi Thanh at a ceremony in Hanoi.

With the donation, Taiwan hopes that Vietnamese will be able to feel Taiwan’s concern and that ties between the two nations will become closer, said Shih, adding that Taiwan highly values its cooperation with Vietnam in many fields.

Shih said that when James Soong (宋楚瑜), head of Taiwan’s delegation to the APEC summit, was in Da Nang, Vietnam, for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting early last month, he also conveyed his concern for victims of the typhoon.

Bui Thi Thanh thanked the Taiwanese government for its help in storm relief work and the many contributions to charity made by Vietnam-based Taiwanese businesses.

He said he believed bilateral ties would get better in the future.

Typhoon Damrey swept into Vietnam early last month ahead of the APEC summit, leaving at least 100 dead and hundreds of homes destroyed, Bui Thi Thanh said.