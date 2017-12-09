Repeat DUI offender is indicted in fatal accident

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Prosecutors on Thursday completed an investigation of a hit-and-run accident in Taichung last month in which a pastry chef was killed, bringing an indictment against a female suspect for drunk driving and charging two men who were accompanying her in the car.

According to a statement by the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office, the main suspect, a 34-year-old woman surnamed Yen (顏), was at the wheel of the car and tested over the legal limit for alcohol and tested positive for ketamine, an illegal drug.

The case has sparked a public furor, because the investigation revealed that Yen was a repeat offender.

In October 2015, she received a six-month prison sentence for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and caused an accident that injured four people, but her sentence was commuted to a fine and she did not serve any prison time.

Yen was in June last year pulled over again for DUI, but she only had her driver’s license suspended, a lenient punishment.

On Nov. 13, Yen allegedly took ketamine at her residence, worked her hostess job at the Golden Jaguar, where she consumed whiskey and other alcoholic drinks, and then drove away from the nightclub in a Mercedes-Benz sedan, accompanied by the two men, at about 1am the next day.

Video evidence showed her running a red light and hitting the motorcycle of a 32-year-old pastry chef surnamed Chen (陳), who according to paramedics on the scene had no vital signs and was pronounced dead upon reaching a hospital.

The investigation showed that Yen did not stop, but continued down the road, where the damaged car later broke down.

The two men, surnamed Lin (林) and Lee (李), had Yen sit in the passenger seat while they pushed the damaged car into an alley, in an attempt to hide the car and cover up the accident.

Yen’s case has received much attention because it was her third DUI offense. She reportedly worked as a hostess at the Golden Jaguar nightclub in Taichung, serving drinks and entertaining male clients, as well as driving a Mercedes-Benz, a Lexus, and other luxury cars.

After the fatal accident on Nov. 14, Yen’s Breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol level of 0.46 milligrams per liter (mg/L), well above the legal limit of 0.15mg/L.

Prosecutors charged her with offenses against public safety, negligence causing death and fleeing a traffic accident, while the two men in the car were charged with tampering with evidence.

Because the crime involved a hit-and-run that resulted in a person being killed and the main suspect was a repeat DUI offender who drove without a valid license, prosecutors have requested that the court impose a stiff punishment.

The prosecutors’ request to detain Yen until her court hearing, arguing that she and her companions fleeing from the scene and tampering with evidence in an attempt to cover up the accident showed that she is a flight risk, was approved by the Taichung District Court.