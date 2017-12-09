Plans for Kaohsiung 2018 flower festival set: bureau

By Wang Jung-hsiang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Plans for next year’s flower festival in Kaohsiung have been finalized, the Kaohsiung Public Works Bureau’s Maintenance Office announced on Tuesday.

Dubbed a “sea of flowers,” the festival will display flowers planted across five fields and 27 parks throughout the city in early January to welcome in the New Year, the office said.

The flower festival is held annually and promoted by the Kaohsiung City Government from December until March the following year.

The fields chosen to display the flowers are in the city’s Meinung (美濃), Shanlin (杉林), Liouguei (六龜) and Yongan (永安) districts, as well as next to the Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum.

Garden cosmos, sunflowers and zinnias are to be among the festival flowers, the office said, adding that planting is to begin soon with the aim of having the flowers in bloom by the middle of January.

Parks where planting is to take place include Shuanghu Forest Park (雙湖), Shihchang Forest Park (石昌), Aozihdi Forest Park (凹子底) and Weiwuying Park (衛武營), among 23 others.

This is the first festival where flowers are to be planted at Shuanghu Forest Park, which was formerly Fudingjin Public Cemetary (覆鼎金公墓), the office said, adding that planting is to begin after the nearly 14,800 tombs in the park are relocated.

Snapdragons, begonias, sage flowers, petunias, lantanas, Chinese ixoras and bougainvilleas are to be among the flowers planted throughout the parks, the office said.