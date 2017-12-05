Chiayi County chief holds show for fundraising

By Tseng Nai-chiang / Staff reporter

Chiayi County Commissioner Helen Chang (張花冠) is holding an exhibition of her paintings to raise funds for next year’s Lantern Festival, which is to be held in the county.

The exhibition at the Chiayi Performing Arts Center features 70 works by Chang, including a variety of portraits, landscapes and paintings of local products.

Calling herself an amateur, she jokingly said the style of her paintings is that of the “democratically elected.”

Some of her paintings portray Taiwanese Aborigines in traditional costumes, a sunset over Budai Salt Pan (布袋鹽田), Taiping Bridge in Meishan Township (梅山), and high mountain teas and orange trees in Meishan and Chuchi (竹崎) townships.

More than 150 people attended the opening tea party on Saturday, including National Museum of History deputy director Pauline Kao (高玉珍), who said Chang’s paintings have “bold colors and lots of passion.”

Chang said the young woman with a slender neck and pulled-back hair who appears in several paintings and drew the attention of many is her as a young woman.

“But I’m a grandma now, so my figure can never be like that again,” she added.

Chang Ming-da (張明達), a Democratic Progressive Party member who is seeking his party’s nomination for county commissioner next year, said that he had donated NT$300,000 (US$9,988) to the festival.

“I am doing this to support commissioner [Helen] Chang,” he said.

The total budget needed for the festival is about NT$550 million, of which NT$50 million must be raised by the county government.

The county is still NT$20 million short, Helen Chang said, expressing hope that the show, which runs until Jan. 14, could raise at least NT$10 million.