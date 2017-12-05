Cold front lowers temperatures

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

A cold air mass brought by a northeast monsoon arrived in northern Taiwan yesterday and another one is expected on Friday, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The first cold air mass was forecast to lower the temperature in northern Taiwan to 16°C last night.

Today, maximum temperatures would be between 16°C and 18°C in the north, between 24°C and 25°C in central and southern Taiwan, and between 22°C and 23°C in Hualien and Taitung, the bureau said.

Temperatures across the nation are forecast to fall to their lowest tonight and early tomorrow morning, dropping to between 14°C and 15°C in the north and between 16°C and 18°C in the south, Hualien and Taitung, it said.

Although daytime temperatures are forecast to increase by 2°C tomorrow, the cold weather would persist in the north, the bureau said.

Chances of occasional rain are high in the nation’s north and east, as the regions are on the windward side of the northeast monsoon, the bureau said, adding that cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for the rest of the nation.

The nation would get a slight break from the cold weather on Thursday, when the temperature in northern Taiwan is forecast to rise to between 21°C and 22°C, the bureau said.

The daily maximum temperature in other parts of the nation would jump to 24°C to 28°C, the bureau added.

Due to increasing humidity, chances of rain on Thursday would be high in the north and east, as well as in the mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan, the bureau said.

The weather is to cool again on Friday with the arrival of the second cold air mass, the bureau said, adding that temperatures in the north would fall to between 14°C and 15°C.

Other regions would see temperatures drop to between 16°C and 18°C, the bureau said.

The cold weather would persist over the weekend, with cloudy to rainy weather forecast for the north and east, while central and southern Taiwan would see cloudy skies, it said.

Visitors to Yushan or Hohuanshan could see the season’s first snow on Friday, the bureau added.