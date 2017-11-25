Overseas teams looking to join CPBL

By Joseph Yeh / CNA, with staff writer

For years Taiwan’s professional baseball league has been talking about the possible expansion of its franchise, because with only four teams since 2008, the 28-year league is not as popular as it once was.

The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) had seven teams back in 1997, but following a series of match-fixing scandals in the mid-1990s, a number of teams disbanded.

Those scandals not only marred the image of the league, they also led to plummeting attendances.

In the 1990s, CPBL games averaged crowds of more than 5,000, but attendances more than halved in the wake of the first match-fixing accusations to below 2,000 and stayed below 4,000 for nearly a decade.

With CPBL teams adopting more stringent measures to combat match-fixing and introducing incentives to attract more fans, the league’s average attendance passed 3,000 for the first time in more than a decade in 2013.

The arrival of former Los Angeles Dodgers player Manny Ramirez and the performance of the national team in the 2013 World Baseball Classic helped boost the average attendance to 6,079.

Attendances have remained above 5,000 for the past five years and in 2015 the Taoyuan-based Lamigo Monkeys became the first team to make a profit since the disbanding of the Brother Elephants, a positive outcome welcomed by the other teams.

It is against this backdrop that the league is considering expanding, with more prospective buyers interested in joining the CPBL, recognizing the potential money-making opportunity in a nation that considers baseball its No. 1 sport.

Over the past few years, several local enterprises have expressed an interest, but none have yet taken the plunge.

Over the past few weeks, two teams have finally made their interest in joining the CPBL official and they are not Taiwanese — one is in Okinawa, Japan, and the other in Australia.

During a meeting with CPBL commissioner John Wu (吳志揚) in Taipei on Nov. 3, Australian Baseball League (ABL) chief executive Cam Vale expressed the league’s interest in having a CPBL team, inquiring about the membership rules.

It seems Vale’s questions were more than customary politeness, as a week later the CPBL and the Sports Administration confirmed they had received an official inquiry from Australia indicating they had a team interested in joining the CPBL.

Two weeks later on Sunday, during a meeting with Taiwan’s Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) in Tokyo, Wu disclosed that Okinawa had also expressed interest in forming a professional baseball team to compete in the CPBL.

It is certainly good news for both the CPBL and local baseball fans that foreign teams are considering joining the league.

Such a move would expand the international visibility of the league, while at the same time making games more competitive for fans who are tired of seeing the same four teams competing against each other year in, year out.

The ABL season runs from November through February, summer in the southern hemisphere.

Minor league prospects in North America are often sent to compete in the ABL as an English-speaking alternative to the Latin America-based Spanish-speaking winter leagues.

Many Taiwanese professional players have also joined ABL teams as part of their winter training.

Meanwhile, Okinawa, Japan’s southernmost prefecture, is only about an hour’s flight from Taiwan.