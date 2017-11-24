Ties with Vatican remain ‘strong and stable,’ foreign affairs ministry says

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday said that it is closely monitoring exchanges between China and the Holy See after the two sides this week agreed to hold an art exhibition, a move seen as building stronger ties.

The Vatican announced that the Vatican Museums and the China Cultural Industrial Investment Fund are joining forces to promote two exhibits, which are to open simultaneously at the Vatican Museums and the Forbidden City palace complex in Beijing next spring, US Web site Catholic News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The exhibits mark the first time the Vatican Museums and a Chinese cultural institution have collaborated and is the result of a joint project between the two called “Beauty Unites Us,” aimed at creating forms of cultural collaboration through art, the report said.

The announcement added to a growing list of developments that, taken together, appear to indicate that the Vatican and Beijing are closer than ever, with the former making goodwill gestures to Beijing, especially since Pope Francis assumed the papacy in March 2013.

China and the Holy See have been at odds over the authority to appoint bishops and the Vatican’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

The diplomatic relationship between the Vatican and the Republic of China was officially established in 1942.

Asked to comment, MOFA spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said the ministry is fully aware of the wide-ranging interactions and dialogue between Beijing and the Holy See.

However, he said the nation maintains close ties and communications with its only European diplomatic ally and that bilateral ties remain strong and stable.

Citing the recently concluded 14th World Congress of the Apostleship of the Sea held in Kaohsiung last month and the ongoing 6th Buddhist-Christian Colloquium in New Taipei City, Lee said these are evidence of strong ties.

Meanwhile, Lee refused to comment on reports suggesting that the Chinese government has warned its state-controlled tourism industry not to send any tour groups to the Vatican and Palau, both of which are diplomatic allies of Taiwan.

Media reports cited an employee at China’s Phoenix Holidays International Travel Agency as saying that travel agencies received a directive dated Thursday last week ordering them to delete the Vatican and Palau from their list of destinations or face fines.

The reports did not give a reason for the decision, but many suspect it is politically motivated.

Lee said that China’s reported decision to prevent its nationals from visiting the Vatican and Palau is a “unilateral move” and declined to comment on the issue.

The decision will not affect Taiwan’s ties with its two allies, he said.

Lee would not comment as to whether Beijing is adopting a “carrot and stick approach” to the Vatican as it seeks to pressure the Holy See to switch its allegiance.

Meanwhile, the Mainland Affairs Council in a statement called on Beijing not to interfere in the travel arrangements its people make to other countries.

China’s move is not helpful in maintaining cordial cross-strait relations, the council added.