INTERVIEW: Grit is the secret to Pili’s success: Huang

Liberty Times (LT): You once said Su Huan-chen (素還真) — one of the main characters in the well-known Pili ‘budaixi’ (霹靂布袋戲) series — has led Pili for 30 years and the character has never asked for a raise or changed his producer. How was he conceived as a character?

Vincent Huang (黃強華): He was conceived amid much drama. At the time, I had just taken over from my father the script of the show The Scholar Swordsman (雲州大儒俠). The stress was overwhelming; the protagonist, Shih Yen-wen (史艷文), was just too famous. There was no praise for doing a good job, but all the blame for screwing up.

Part of the problem was that Shih is too much of a classical character. I did not want to continue down that path. A protagonist should not be a paragon of the Confucian virtues of beneficence, uprightness, courtesy, temperance and complaisance. I hate putting characters up on a pedestal. They should be multidimensional and driven by human emotions and desires, so I made Su the kind of character that would resort to extraordinary means for the greater good.

Writing characters with depth and layers is what makes them multifaceted, it is what generates dramatic tension that gets people talking about the story.

LT: Shih and Su were the two most popular characters and briefly shared the stage in the 1990s, but Shih was later taken off the show. Why?

Huang: Shih and Su were the show’s twin pillars, but as their poetic introductions alone would make clear, their personalities were vastly different. Su is assertive, while Shih is humble and modest.

Using an allegory, Su is [Foxconn Technology Group chairman] Terry Gou (郭台銘) to Shih’s [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co chairman] Morris Chang (張忠謀). The two have different perspectives and have different ways of approaching a situation.

Putting the characters together causes conflict. This shifts the audience’s focus from the plot to the conflict between the protagonists.

Pili has created many heroic protagonists and the audience is attached to them, to the point that fan bases developed around them. Fans argue about their characters online. There have been fans that broke friendships because they liked different characters.

This caused a lot of headaches for our writers. When fans did not find a plot line that dovetailed their expectations, they criticized our writers.

Some creative teams are efficient in using fan-based rivalry to generate interest, but I do not care for it.

LT: Puppet designs were relatively simple in the past. Today, puppets have highly articulated joints that afford a much greater range of motion and mobility. Can you talk about the technical evolution of Pili’s puppets?

Huang: Time is the staircase to progress. It takes a lot of time to perfect technical improvements. Traditional puppetry is restricted by certain factors. The performance emphasizes motion in the absence of camera close-ups. Puppets are incapable of facial expressions. Dialogue and music convey or suggest emotions.

However, facial expressions are key in showing emotions. So some people use silicone-based puppets with faces that can be manipulated. This can be easily done from a technical perspective.

However, I am not ready for it, because by using such methods, budaixi ceases to be puppetry.

When I explore new techniques, I think how the audience defines budaixi and whether deploying those techniques fit with puppetry as a body of tradition.