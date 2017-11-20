Freeway rear-end kills four people

Staff writer, with CNA

Four people were killed in a rear-end collision on the Formosa Freeway (Freeway No. 3) in Kaohsiung yesterday after a driver failed to keep a safe following distance, police said.

A tour bus at 8:40am ran into the back of a car at the 382.6km mark in the southbound lane, police said.

Firefighters and paramedics were sent to assist people trapped in the rear-ended vehicle, but the three passengers were found to have no signs life and could not be resuscitated at the scene, police said, adding that they were transported to E-da Hospital.

The driver was rushed to Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital, but later died of her injuries, police said.

The driver was a 71-year-old woman surnamed Chen (陳) who lived in Taichung. She was driving her son, 45, five-year-old grandson and a friend surnamed Liao (廖), 69, to a temple in Kaohsiung to pray, police said.

The driver of the bus, surnamed Fan (范), tested negative for alcohol, police said, adding that Fan and his 15 passengers did not sustain any injuries.

Prosecutors are investigating the cause of the accident.