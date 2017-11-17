Taipei gets tough on unpaid traffic fines

By Huang Chieh and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Administrative Enforcement Agency has been sequestering real estate and other property for overdue traffic fines, saying on Tuesday that some people have owed too much for too long.

Taipei residents owe a total of NT$380 million (US$12.6 million) in parking fees accumulated since 2005, the agency said, adding that as of last week it had recovered NT$1.73 million due to stronger enforcement.

Four houses and other assets have been sequestered and are to be auctioned if the people or businesses in arrears do not pay theirs fees, it said.

A Taipei resident surnamed Hsu (許) owes more than NT$210,000 in unpaid tickets, the agency said, adding that it on Tuesday it sequestered his residence in Neihu District (內湖) that is estimated to be worth tens of millions of New Taiwan dollars.

One cultural products firm owes NT$600,000 in parking tickets, taxes and fines, resulting in the sequestering of calligraphy, painted fans, ink grinding stones and other antiques, the agency said.

A supercar rental firm in Taipei was scared into paying numerous NT$1,000 fines after a visit by an agency official, who said that its cars could be seized, the agency added.

The agency is authorized to seize payrolls, savings, assets and vehicles, it said, adding that it can also prohibit debtors from leaving the nation or detain them when necessary.

“We call on members of the public not to neglect their responsibilities, even if a fine appears small at first blush,” the agency