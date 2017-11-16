Lawmaker urges transparency in overseas budgets

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

All expenditures in the Overseas Community Affairs Council’s classified budget should be open to the public, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Ma Wen-chun (馬文君) said yesterday, calling for budget transparency.

The classified expenditures include subsidies for Southeast Asian community schools to hire teachers and cover daily expenses, summer camps, field trips, teacher bonuses and promotions of Taiwanese tourism and food, she said.

All these events are public information in the recipient nations and should not be classified, Ma said, adding that as a democratic nation, the entire budget should be transparent.

Classified budgets should only be used to protect state secrets, Ma said, adding that it was absurd that certain items are public overseas, but classified in Taiwan.

Ma said that the council classified a greater proportion of its budget than the ministries of national defense and foreign affairs.

Her comments came as the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee reviewed the council’s budget for the next fiscal year.

Establishing a classified budget would help protect national interests and enhance legislative oversight, council Minister Wu Hsin-hsing (吳新興) said.

Overseas compatriot affairs should be considered public diplomacy to retain influence over national security and interests, the council said.

The council cited diplomatic difficulties — such as several diplomatic allies breaking ties with Taipei — and said that the classified budget would help further its primary concerns.

A classified budget would help the council promote its core affairs, while keeping national interests and legislative oversight in mind, the council said.

If it were to publicize the names of people and organizations who received funding or the amount of funding, such information could be used by China, Wu said.