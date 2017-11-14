US international trade official visiting

Staff writer, with CNA

Eugene Cornelius Jr, deputy associate administrator for the Office of International Trade with the US Small Business Administration, yesterday arrived in Taiwan to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said.

During his six-day visit, Cornelius is to attend a Global Cooperation and Training Framework workshop on building a bright future for female entrepreneurs in tech, an AIT statement said.

He is also to speak before entrepreneurs, academics, students and venture capitalists at Meet Taipei, the Industrial Technology Research Institute, National Cheng Kung University and the 2017 US-Taiwan Entrepreneurship, Commercialization, and Startup Meetup, it said.

Cornelius will visit Taiwan tech accelerators, the Southern Taiwan Science Park and the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ innovation hubs, and meet with Taiwanese policymakers responsible for startups and tech entrepreneurship, it added.

The Office of International Trade is responsible for formulating and administering policies and programs, the AIT said.

The office also provides technical direction and coordination of interagency activities with the US Department of Commerce, the US Trade Representative, the Department of Agriculture, Export Import Bank, the Department of State, Overseas Private Investment Corp, and other federal, state, and local agencies, the AIT said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomed the visit, saying that Cornelius’ visit is expected to enhance bilateral ties.

Cornelius has been deeply involved in global trade and women’s empowerment for decades and met with a Taiwanese agricultural trade goodwill mission in September in Washington, the ministry said.